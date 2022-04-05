Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian institute of journalism Golden jubilee Special convocation, for the conferment of fellowship Award on Sir Kesington Adebutu held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Former Governor of Ogun State chairman of the occasion Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Presenting NIJ Fellowship Award to   Chairman premier Lotto Sir kesington Adebutu; Vice Chairman NIJ governing Council  Mr Ray Ekpu, Provost NIJ Governing Council Mr Gbenga  Adefaye, during  the Nigerian institute of journalism Golden jubilee Special convocation , for the conferment  of fellowship Award on Sir Kesington  Adebutu held in Lagos ON 31/3/2022...  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-R…  Managing Director /Editor in chief champion newspapers limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Publisher Guardian Newspapers Mrs Maiden Iburu; president of Nigerian Press Organization Mallam Kabiru Yusuf; Former Governor of Ogun State chairman of the occasion Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Chairman premier Lotto Sir kesington Adebutu;  his wife  Kofoworola.

L-r… Chairman premier Lotto Sir kesington Adebutu; with   Managing Director /Editor in chief champion newspapers limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

From 3rd left  ..Registrar  Nigerian institute of journalism; Mrs. Patricia Kalesanwo;  Former Governor of Ogun State chairman of the occasion Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Chairman premier Lotto Sir kesington Adebutu;  his wife  Kofoworola and others at the ceremony .

L-r …Managing Director /Editor in chief champion newspapers limited Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; with publisher of Businessday, Frank Aigbogun.

L-r…Commissioner for Information and Strategy Lagos state , Gbenga Omotoso; with Alhaja Abimbola Jakande.

L-r… Olufunke fadugba; Ephraim Sheyin and  Lanre ogundipe.

L-r… Assistant Social Secretary Ikeja Club .Mustapha Dawodu  with President Ikeja club. Chief Ayodeji Randle. during the Nigerian institute of journalism Golden jubilee Special convocation , For the conferment of fellowship Award on Sir Kesington Adebutu held in Lagos ON 31/3/2022 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

