Nigerian Girls Guide Association Ikeja Division, 16th days Activities Campaign in collaboration with ‘ Black Girl Child Care Initiative ‘held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Member Nigerian Girl Guides Association ‘Olori Bakare Olanrewaju .Member Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation ;Olajumoke Otitolyu; Chief Volunteer Black Girl Child Initiative ; Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo; Lion Bukola Bade and National Public Relations Officers Nigerian Girl Guide Association ;Titilola Oluwatoyin , during the Nigerian Girls Guide Association Ikeja Division 16th days Activities Campaign on elimination of the Gender Based Violence Against Girls ,in collaboration with Black Girl Child care Initiative held in Lagos on 1/12/2021... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Mr Bola Johnson (JP); Member Nigerian Girl Guides Association ‘Olori Bakare Olanrewaju .Member Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation ;Olajumoke Otitolyu; Chief Volunteer Black Girl Child Initiative ; Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo; Lion Bukola Bade ; during the Nigerian Girls Guide Association Ikeja Division 16th days of Activities Campaign on elimination of the Gender Based Violence Against Girls ,in Collaboration with Black Girl Child care Initiative held in Lagos.

L-r…Chief Volunteer Black Girl Child Initiative ; Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo; Lion Bukola Bade,  National Public Relations Officers Nigerian Girl Guide Association ;Titilola Oluwatoyin  and  Deputy Director Co- Curricular Department Ministry of Education Lagos ;Mr Segun Omodunni.

L-r …Principal Ikeja Junior High School ;Mrs. Oyeloye Ibidapo Olufunke; Mrs Olajumoke Otiloye and Mr Segun Omodunni.

L-r …Chief Volunteer Black Girl Child Initiative ; Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo; (middle) addressing the girls During the Nigerian Girls Guide Association Ikeja Division 16th days of Activities Campaign on elimination of the Gender Based Violence Against Girls ,in Collaboration with Black Girl Child care Initiative held at Ikeja Junior High School G.R.A Lagos on 1st December 2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Chief Volunteer Black Girl Child Initiative ; Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo; (middle) pose with the girls During the Nigerian Girls Guide Association Ikeja Division 16th days Activities Campaign on elimination of the Gender Based Violence Against Girls ,in Collaboration with Black Girl Child care Initiative held at Ikeja Junior High School G.R.A Lagos on 1st December 2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

