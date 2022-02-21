Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian business mogul Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, CEO five-star music celebrates 40 years birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Nigerian business mogul  High Chief .Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money,   (middle) wife Juliet and their Children cutting his  40 years Birthday cake at  Oriental Hotel Victoria island Lagos ... PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
48

L-r …Publisher  The Sun Publishing Limited ,  Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu;  High Chief Emeka Okonkwo  popularly known as E-Money; his wife Juliet and the celebrant  Younger Brother  Kingsley Okonkwo Popularly known as  Kcee the “Limpopo master.

L-r.. . Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney ; Managing Director /Editor-in Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited ;Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;her Husband Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r…Akaji Ofo Nri, Nkpume Azaokuin  in Anambara State ,His Majesty  Chukwudinigbo Agwuna and wife Princess  Nina Nnenna Agwuna.

L-r… Founder /CEO The Cubana Groups, Chief Obi Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana); with Managing Director /Editor-in Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited ;Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa .

L-r… Igwe Kelvin E, Oputa Obie Ndigbo; Ben Odunze; Son-in-law to former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu; Nigerian former footballer Emmanuel Emenike.

L-r … The celebrant  High Chief  Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money; with CEO  Merimerid International Limited, High Chief Henry Iyke Mmerigwo.

L-r …Ifeanyi Ozumba ;Ezinne Okonkwo; Dora Orji; Onome Nornu and Kema Abuede.

L-r …Executive Director Capital Oil and Gas Industries .Mrs  Uchenna Ubah; Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

L-r…Publisher  The Sun Publishing Limited ,  Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Managing Director /Editor-in Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited ;Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa  and her Husband Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu, Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos  Chief Mike Inegbese, wife Chief (Mrs) Mary .

L-r …The celebrant High Chief Emeka Okonkwo  and his  wife Mrs Juliet.

L-r …Nigerian Entrepreneur Dr. Chima  Anyaso; pose with friends.

Chike Ajegbo; Nollywood Actor, Browny Igboegwu and   Dr. Ifeanyi Harry .

Lagos Business Man  Chief Charles Ahize; Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu;  Founder /CEO The Cubana Groups, Chief Obi Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana).

Nigerian business mogul  High Chief. Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money, (middle) wife Juliet ( Both middle) pose with their families  during his 40 years Birthday Celebration held at   Oriental Hotel Victoria island  on 19/2/2022 Lagos … PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6048 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 21, 2022

Femi Gbajabiamila Commission Oshogbo street in Surulere…

Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills…

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two…

1 of 133