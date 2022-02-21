Saudi Arabia Energy Minister, African counterparts to storm Abuja for N.I.E.S 2022

…OPEC Sec. Gen. attendance confirmed

The Honourable Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, through his representative, Dr Nasser AlDossary, along with some of his African colleagues, Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia and H.E Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea will storm Abuja, Nigeria for the upcoming Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S 2022) scheduled to hold from February 27th to March 3rd, 2022.

Also confirmed to attend the international summit in Abuja is the global energy leader and the Secretary General of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo. The OPEC scribe will arrive Nigeria for N.I.E.S 2022 after his participation at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) in Cairo.

In keeping with the tradition of the summit from inception, these foreign energy ministers will join their Nigerian counterpart, the OPEC scribe and other energy stakeholders from across the world for the fifth edition of N.I.E.S 2022 with the theme; “Revitalizing the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition.”

“It has been our tradition from inception. We gather global energy leaders, the best brains and key policy makers from across the world to chart the way forward and posit strategies for the management of Africa’s huge energy resources,” says Mr. James Shindi, Managing Director of Brevity Anderson, the event producer.

Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S), formerly known as Nigeria Petroleum Summit (NIPS), now in its fifth edition, is reputed to be an annual gathering of international energy leaders, energy ministers, policy makers, academicians, information technology experts, industrialists, international energy journalists, businessmen, young people and exhibitors.

“No doubt, the Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S) has lived up to its billing as Africa’s most influential energy industry event. We designed it to be the continent’s largest and most important industry platform providing linkage to the world for engineering and technological breakthroughs, major contract sign offs and side events”, Shindi added.

N.I.E.S is a federal government of Nigeria official petroleum industry event with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its parastatals including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NURPC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) are joint hosts.