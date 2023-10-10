Nigeria to begin exportation of petroleum products in 2024 — FG

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As the hardship associated with the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu continues to tell on Nigerians, the federal government on Monday assured that the country would commence exportation of the petroleum products in the 2024

This is as the government also said its readiness to make use of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for buses ordered for to ease transportation, is to reduce pressure on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and make gas more accessible for Nigerians.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari who dropped the hint at the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association’ of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS) in Abuja Monday said the process to begin the exportation of the petroleum products has reached advanced stage, maintaining that Nigerians would soon begin to enjoy the benefits of subsidy removal by the present administration.

He said President Tinubu is passionate to finding alternative to PMS that would reduce the burden on fuel, which is today the main stay of the nation’s economy.

Kyari therefore urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the present administration of Tinubu, which he said is poised to aactualise the Renewed Hope Agenda promised Nigerians.

He commended PENGASSAN for being at the front burner and critical partner in realising the gas regime in the country, while urging stakeholders at the summit to join government in achieving the feat.

Speaking, the President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo said the removal of fuel subsidy and the current state of the refineries are of paramount importance, touching the lives of every Nigerian

According to him, “these are intricate challenges that demand comprehensive solutions, balancing economic viability and the well being of our populace “,.

He urged the gathering not to lose sight of the broader state of the nation, stating that, ” Nigeria stands at a crossroads, and our actions and decisions here in the next few days will provide a framework for the policy thrust of government towards shaping economic outlook of our country”,.

Osifo also called for a salary benchmark for oil and gas workers, aligning with the instrument of trade of the oil and gas community.