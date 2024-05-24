Shettima at Vanguard Economic Discourse, says Tinubu has secured $20bn potential investments

Vice President Kashim Shettima has listed the achievements of President Bola Tinubu in terms of potential investments to be worth more than $20 billion.

Shettima said this during his speech delivered at the 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday.

The 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse is an economic development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers yearly, and serves as a public-private sector platform for ventilation of development ideas across sectors of the economy.

This year’s edition is themed: ‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’.

The public sector team is headed by the office of the Vice President which also leads the National Economic Council as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Budget Office of the Federation.

Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, noted that potential investments secured by Tinubu included $14 billion from India, N15 million from the Netherlands among others.

The Vice President also mentioned the recent $500 million for lithium development in Nasarawa state as one of the giant investments.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. President has been able to secure more than $20 billion in potential investments into the country, including $14 billion from India, $250 million from the Netherlands, and commitments of $500 million for lithium development in Nasarawa state, as well as another $500 million from Germany and into renewables.

“The Siemens power sector projects picks up speed presently and will be able to show a salutary effect on our energy sufficiency in good time,” he said.