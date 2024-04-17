Nigeria Police Honours NDDC for Effective Partnership

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has honoured the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, with an award for being a worthy partner in building the security architecture of the country.

Presenting the award to the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, said that the inaugural awards and commendation ceremony, was to honour outstanding officers of the Police Force, as well as the NDDC in appreciation of its support to the police force over the years.

The NDDC was the only corporate body that received an award at the ceremony attended by Nigerian’s Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Also, in attendance was the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, other top government officials, security chiefs and a host of prominent personalities.

The IGP commended the NDDC for its assistance to law enforcement agencies across board, stressing that the partnership had helped address and reduce crime rates in the Niger Delta region. He acknowledged the proactive approach of the Commission in handling security issues and commended Dr Ogbuku for his effective leadership.

He declared: “The Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony is an initiative aimed at recognizing and rewarding outstanding officers within the Nigerian Police Force who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, bravery, and professionalism in the line of duty.

“We appreciate the NDDC for contributing to the overall safety and security in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the NDDC boss, Dr Ogbuku, reiterated the commitment of the interventionist agency towards enhancing peace and security in Nigeria as well as fostering greater partnerships with security agencies.

The Managing Director said security and development go together and he pledged the Commission’s support to implementing strategies that would combat criminal activities, particularly in the Niger Delta region, including theft, vandalism, and illegal oil bunkering, amongst others.