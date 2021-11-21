Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigeria now ranks number one in Open Defecation – UNICEF

By Peter
Sam Adejo Okedi, a UNICEF resource person has said that Nigeria is in a crisis situation as it has now become the number one country in the global Open Defecation (OD) index.

UNICEF recent reports have revealed that Open Defecation, OD, has remained a recurring factor in Nigeria’s health sector challenges.

Disclosing this during a workshop marking 2021 World Toilet Day, organised by the UNICEF  Field Office in Enugu on Friday, Okedi said that 46 million Nigerians still defecate openly.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the UNICEF Field Communications Officer, Mrs Ijeoma Onuoha Ogwe, had explained the value of toilets in the life of children, especially girl children, as it does not only give them privacy and dignity but also protects them rape and other sexual offences

According to a report, of Nigeria’s 774 LGAs, only 74 LGAs are OD free which is 10 per cent.

How the country will succeed in making the remaining 90 per cent remains debatable even as the workshop insisted that with strong commitment by government and other stakeholders, buoyed by enough material support and enhanced awareness creation and publicity, that an OD free Nigeria was attainable by 2025.

 

 

For a better society

