Gov Buni at 54: APC Governors celebrate his visionary leadership

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has described  the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,  Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, as a visionary leader, whose wealth  of experience  has returned  the ruling  party  to its original state of envy among the political class.

The PGF in a congratulatory  message issued Saturday by its chairman,  Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state,  on Governor  Buni’s 54th birthday acknowledged and commended his, “leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our Party, APC. You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State. As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with, HE Mai Mala Buni, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

 

 

