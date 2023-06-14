Nigeria Data Protection Bureau Boss appointed into Forbes Technology Council 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

NATIONAL Commissioner, NDPB, Dr. . Vincent Olatunji has been appointed to Forbes Technology Council for 2023.

A statement sent to Daily Champion on Tuesday in Abuja signed by Mr. Itunu Dosekun Head of, Media Unit in the NDPB office said Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

Scott Gerber, Forbes Councils’ founder said they are really excited to welcome Dr. Olatunji to the Council. He stressed that their mission with Forbes Councils is “to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“I am delighted to be counted worthy to join the Forbes Technology Council,” Dr. Olatunji said.

“It is another confirmation of our modest effort to ensure that our country is recognized among the global leaders in Data Protection compliance.”

Olatunji holds a doctorate degree in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos. He is a Certified Public Private Partnership Specialist (IP3 Specialist) and a PECB Certified Data Protection Officer.

He is an accomplished professional with proven track records of delivering impactful results thereby excelling in building strong relationships across sectors and achieving tangible outcomes. He has also successfully led teams, conducted extensive research, developed effective policies, and implemented strategic initiatives at all levels of government in Nigeria. His expertise lies in driving human growth and process transformation, and he is highly skilled in negotiation, networking, and public speaking. He has worked in the public sector for over 30 years thereby bringing his wealth of experience and professionalism on board Forbes Technology Council.

Olatunji joined the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2002 and has worked in various departments thereby rising to the position of a director in 2014 and Acting Director General in 2016.

Prior to his appointment in February 2022 as the NDPB’s pioneer National Commissioner of NDPB, he worked as the Director of eGovernment Development and Regulations at NITDA where he led a formidable team to deliver various initiatives on Nigeria’s digital transformation.

As Nigeria’s Data Protection Ombudsman, Dr. Olatunji’s relentless efforts and expertise have propelled him to the forefront in shaping policies and frameworks that align with international standards, bolstering Nigeria’s and Africa’s position in the global data protection landscape.

He has attended many Capacity Building programmes in various areas such as Public Sector Management, Project Planning and Management, Digital Transformation and Data Protection amongst others. He is a member of many committees of experts and has represented Nigeria at several local and international engagements.

He has also won several awards from public and private sector organizations including GNC Digital Hall of Fame Award of Lifetime Recognition, Excellence Achievement and Contributions to Emerging Technology for Development Initiatives in Africa, 2023; IT Edge News Africa, Eminent Recognition as One of the Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers in Nigeria, February, 2023 and listed among the 100 Leading Telecom and ICT Personalities in Nigeria by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria in April, 2018. Other recognitions include University of Lagos, UNILAG Alumni Association, Award of Outstanding Commitment to University of Lagos Alumni Association, July 2017; and Ekiti State University Alumni Association, Award of Eminent Personality, Ekiti State University, 22nd June 2018. Ekiti State University also awarded him with a Doctor of Public Administration (HC) on 23rd June 2018.