Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc appoints  Ahmad   Chairman

Re-Constitutes Board and Executive Management

The Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc (NCX) hereby informs the public that in line with the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act (LAMA) 2020, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the NCX held on January 4, 2022, at which all shareholders unanimously approved the following resolutions:

i. The retirement of Directors

ii. The appointment of three new Directors – Mrs. Aishah N. Ahmad, Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi and Mr. Phillip Yila Yusuf.

Mrs. Ahmad was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Board at the inaugural board meeting, which also held on January 4, 2022. Additional board appointments will be made in due course.

The newly reconstituted Board along with a Transition Management Team, headed by Mr. Elenwor Jima, [acting as Interim Coordinator], will temporarily oversee the operations of the Exchange, supervising an independent and transparent process to appoint a new Executive Management Team.

The core shareholders of the NCX thank the outgoing Board and Executive Management for their patriotic service to the company and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

This development marks a critical milestone in the journey to transform the NCX into a world-class commodity trading company within the African and global commodity markets.