2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Oyetola launches emblem with N5million

…sues for peace, oneness of Nigeria

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday advocated continued peace, unity and harmony among Nigerians, saying nothing must be spared to continually ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the citizens.

He lauded the security agencies, particularly the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, for sustaining the national sovereignty and preserving the integrity of the nation.

This is even as the Governor launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem with a sum of N5million in honour of living and fallen heroes and in recognition of the supreme sacrifice being paid to guarantee internal, external and collective security and safety of the country.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola said his Administration was committed to partner the security agencies, particularly the military, to further secure the State and maintain its status as the most peaceful in the country.

Governor Oyetola noted that the occasion has afforded an important opportunity to reflect and show gratitude to members of the Armed Forces across nation for their illustrious contributions to national development.

He called on well-meaning citizens to donate generously in support of the scheme, saying the efforts would go a long way to motivate living heroes.

“Today, we salute the patriotism, courage and dedication to duty of our gallant and selfless officers. We acknowledge our indebtedness to the heroes of our nation.

“Therefore, as we launch this Remembrance Day Emblem in honour of all living and fallen heroes, we affirm our support for them and for the invaluable work they do for us and all they represent – yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to all our gallant officers, thanking them for their supreme sacrifice to our unity and the preservation of our collective prosperity.

“We thank them for their unparalleled patriotism, which continues to set the pace for us to give our best in the service of our beloved nation.

“Their unflinching and truly inspirational commitment has ensured the protection of our territorial integrity and the restoration of peace in many parts of our nation. They are the true heroes of our nation.

“For this reason, I am pleased to launch this year’s emblem and also invite us all to launch this emblem generously.

“By giving cheerfully, we communicate our unalloyed support and gratitude to our gallant officers, either living or dead and their families.

“As an Administration, we pledge to continually do all within our abilities to support causes as this. We will continue to partner with you in our collective quest for the protection of lives and property,” Oyetola added.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Comrade Oladipo Abioye Peter, had lauded Governor Oyetola for his continuous support and love for the legionnaires, wives and dependants in the State.

Abioye who solicited for a continued support for the Legion called on all and sundry to support the Oyetola’s administration.

He said, “I will not hesitate to express our profound gratitude to the Governor and his cabinet members for starting well with us. It is our prayer that you would be successful in all your endeavours as you are running the government that respects the will of the people.

“We congratulate Mr. Governor for the achievements which lifted Osun State high among her equals in the country,” he added.