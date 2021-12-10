Nigeria-Burkina Faso Bi-Nat’l Commission kicks-off in Abuja

JONAS EZIEKE ,Abuja

Nigeria and Burkina Faso on Thursday held the 3rd session of the Joint Bi-National Commission to sign agreements on key issues to enhance cooperation to prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in persons especially women, children and other key areas.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb.Gabriel Aduda who declared the session open at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja said that the two countries have enjoyed bilateral cooperation for a very long time.

The formal Joint Commission parley to be co-chaired by the Honourable Minister of State Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb Zubairu Dada and his Burkina Faso counterpart Hon. Alpha Barry on Monday December 12, 2021 is to consumate the signing of memoranda of understanding Mous between the two nations on many key priority areas.

In his remarks at the event, Amb.Aduda said the meeting is to revisit issues so as to strengthen cooperation and the implementation of agreements for the benefits of the two countries.

He further said that the joint meeting is geared towards signing of memorandum of understanding Mou on human trafficking, women empowerment, care for persons with disabilities and the elderly among others.

Other areas of cooperation include MoUs in the field of information and communications technology, information, media and press, trade cooperation, defence cooperation and security cooperation.

According to the organizers of the parley, there’ll be the formal signing of these agreements on cooperation to prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in persons with emphasis on women and children between the two African nations

Also in her remarks at the event, the Director-General of Bilateral Cooperation Ministry if Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Burkinabe Abroad Amb.Savine Bationo/Kanzie said the meeting will strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two Afican countries.

Although Nigeria is anglophone and Burkina Faso francophone the two nations have successfully held the first and second session of the joint commission to strengthen ties.

The second Bi-National Commission was held in Ougadogu Baurkina Faso in 2017 to help smoothen the relations between the two nations for a guaranteed future.

