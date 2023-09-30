Nigeria at 63: Tinubu vows to empower Nigerians to combat poverty, criminality, terrorism

.We need leadership that is worthy of our pride as a people, not embarrassment- Atiku

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja and BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday restated his administration’s commitment to eliminating poverty, terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

Mr. President said his administration is currently implementing programmes and policies that would empower Nigerians to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality and terrorism.

Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, spoke during the passing-out parade of Cadets of the 70 Regular Course, Direct Short Service Course 27 (Army) and Direct Short Service Course 31 (Air Force) of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna.

Reading the President’s address titled, ‘The Heroes of Nigeria’s Path to Prosperity and Security’, at the passing-out parade, Shettima said, “Every day, every minute, we are reminded of the consequences of economic and social disintegration around us.

“This is why we favour cooperation and the formation of bilateral and multilateral alliances to create opportunities for our people.

“We are implementing programmes and policies to empower our citizens to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality, and terrorism.

“From preparing for the food security crisis triggered by the Russian-Ukrainian war, to responding to banditry attacks on farmers, natural flood disasters, and the repercussions of military coups, this administration has remained vigilant in devising solutions to mitigate their impact and enhance national security.”

Tiinubu noted that his government has embarked on a new era in the country’s national defence and security strategy which would be driven by a resolute commitment to confront the substantial threats and challenges that confront the country within the West African sub-region.

He said, “I have directed all heads of defence and security institutions to unite in their efforts to protect our nation’s integrity and well-being, and as Chairman of the ECOWAS, we are diligently working to enhance our regional conflict management and development mechanisms.

“To forge a path towards greater peace, stability, and progress across West Africa and beyond is not negotiable.”

However, The event of this year’s Independence Day is coming at a time when the country is at a crossroads in many aspects of our national lives.

Sixty-three years ago, when this great country acquired independence, it was upon the promise of abundant prosperity and the principle of social justice.

As a nation, we have continued to struggle to manifest the dreams of our founding fathers in upholding the promises of shared prosperity and social justice.

We have encountered great moments when the flag of our dear country flew tall on the global stage through the industry of our sportsmen and women, the prolific distinction of our academia and the top notch artistry of Nigerian talents in the global music scene.

The talents and doggedness of young Nigerians who have refused to give up on the country are the inspiration for a greater future that we celebrate today.

The energy of the Nigerian youth is a formidable force in the consternation of manpower and skills that power the global economy.

Across the globe, and in various fields of human endeavour, the youth of this country have proven to have the competence to rival any of their peers from any part of the world.

That success – the gallantry of our youth – is the primal element of what we celebrate today as a nation.

Therefore, for me, the challenge before us all is in ensuring that the political leadership in the country that we call home should be worthy of our pride as a people and not of telling embarrassment.

Our democracy has triumphed so far due to the fidelity of our conviction that a democracy, when properly nurtured, should bring out the best in us and of us.

As Nigerians, we are all not unfamiliar with the hardships in the economy, security, and other vital aspects of our society.

While I enjoin us all to submit our strengths in faith to the Almighty God, we must be prepared to do our best to pull the country back from this point of uncertainty to a place of common safety.

I congratulate fellow Nigerians, alongside friends and well wishers of our dear country across the globe, and wish you a happy Independence Day.

God bless you all, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

“On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.

“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens and now, a long span of democratic rule. I’am very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength, year after year in our nation.

“Happy Anniversary,” concludes the former President, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu,

Also, The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President while acknowledging present challenges in the polity said that there were many landmarks in the nation’s 63 years to give a sense of optimism for a better tomorrow.

While noting the particular struggles that Nigeria has passed through as a country in the last 63 years, Senator Akpabio said that each country has its unique path with unique challenges it must pass through.

Affirming that the fabrics of national cohesion are increasingly being braced by the unique Nigerian struggles, Senator Akpabio said that he was confident to assert that Nigeria was now on the correct pathway to rediscovery.

“As we reminiscence on our 63 years as a country it is tempting to allow present economic and security considerations becloud the triumphs of our nationhood.

“I dare say that in several fields of endeavour, the world has reckoned and continues to reckon with Nigeria in business, politics, sports and the arts.

“Indeed, I must today salute Nigerian music and showbiz stars who have almost through sheer grit and grace taken the world stage with a number of individual accomplishments.”

“It is against this background that I call on Nigerians everywhere not to give up hope in the nation.”

Pledging the determination of the National Assembly under his leadership to give the legislative framework to advance the nation to greater heights, Senator Akpabio said:

“I make this pledge on the occasion of our nation’s Independence Anniversary that the National Assembly under my leadership will continue to provide legislations and other parliamentary initiatives to push forward the Nigeria of our dreams.

“What I ask of every citizen is to do their part in the collaboration between government and the populace in making tomorrow a better Nigeria for all.”

“I congratulate the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GFCR on being the unique Nigerian with the unique opportunity of turning Nigeria towards the country of our dreams.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the National Assembly, I pledge to assist him within the limits of constitutional provisions in this drive.

“My congratulations also go to all my colleagues in the National Assembly and Nigerians as a whole on this unique anniversary.”

However, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has restated the administration commitment to uphold democratic tenets in the governance of the State.

Nwifuru made the declaration at the Government House Abakaliki on Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day Media Chat/Account of Stewardship by members of State Executive Council.

The Media Chat tagged, the Enormous Gains of our Self Actualization, was geared towards creating opportunity for rendering stewardship.

He said that the event was organized to inform the citizenry and the general public on achievements of Commissioners and the government in general.

Today event portray our commitment to the tenets of democracy, coming few hours before Nigeria Independence Anniversary

Earlier in a presentation, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Dr Ben Odochi Odoh, said that the admirations has automated the Ministry with the introduction of E-Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry has created three Departments namely Sexual/Gender Assault, Department of Legal Research and Law Report and ICT

Contributing the State Head of Service Dr Rita Mary Okoro, restated that 300 Pensioners have received full benefits of Gratuity.

Approval has been given for the recruitment of 1,454 staffs to fill vacant positions in the work force

Earlier the State Commissioner for Information/Orientation Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, said that the Media Chat was in line with Governor Nwifuru Charter of Needs Agenda, anchored on Open Governance and Performance Management*

Other Commissioners that presented their Score-Cards included Human Capital Development, Works, Infrastructure, Water Resources and Commissioner for Tertiary Education Barrister Amari Omaka .

The event was attended by the State Deputy Governor Princess Patricia Obila, Chief Judge Elvis Ngele, members of the State Executive Council, Traditional Rulers, Elders Council, and members of the State House of Assembly.

On the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extends warm felicitations to the resilient residents of Lagos State.

Sixty-three years ago, Nigeria stepped into a new era of sovereignty, with Lagos at its heart, symbolized by the transition from the British Union Jack to the vibrant Green White Green Nigerian flag.

Lagos State, beyond its historical significance, stands today as the thriving epicenter of commerce and industry, contributing significantly to our nation’s growth, but with clueless and heartless Leaders since the return of democracy in 1999.

However, as true Lagosians with high level of resilience, we celebrate this moment with deep pride, owing to the challenges we have overcome.

As a party, we firmly believe that our most significant achievements are yet to be realized and Lagosians would soon feel the impart of a PDP government in no distance future.

This anniversary prompts us to reflect on our shared history, assess our present circumstances, and envision a future of boundless possibilities. Our optimism fuels our commitment to dedicated leadership, propelling us toward the state’s untapped potential.

While challenges persist, the gift of life allows us to join the nation in marking this milestone. As we look ahead, we are resolute in our belief that under capable leadership of the PDP, Lagos State will achieve unparalleled heights of prosperity and fulfillment.

Lagosians deserve an elevated quality of life, and we assert that, with prudent governance, we will harness our abundant resources for the betterment of all. Although the road ahead may seem long, the PDP stands ready to lead, steering the state toward comprehensive human and infrastructure development.

Once again, happy independence anniversary to all, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for continued joy in this special celebration.