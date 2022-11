NIEEE members visit to Nigerian Navy in Lagos

L-r…Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim; Member Engr Chijioke Onalu and past Chairman NIEEE National, Engr Sunday Makinde.

L-r… Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega; Engr Sunday Makinde. Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode, received a plague from Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim; Engr Richard Isaac and Engr Chijioke Onalu.

L-r… Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega; Engr Olufemi Ariyo; Engr Chijioke Onalu; Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode, presenting some books to Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim; past Chairman NIEEE National,Engr Sunday Makinde. Engr Richard Isaac; Engr Olufemi Anuoluwadiji and Engr Shittu Ismail Adeola.

From 3rd left Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim, while Other members watch, during the Visit of NIEEE members to Nigerian Navy in Lagos, 8/ 11/2022 … PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline