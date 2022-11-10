President Buhari condoles with victims of Anambra chemical market explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with families of all those who lost their lives in the explosion at Chemical Market in Onitsha Local Government, Anambra State.

The President shares the pain of loss with those who had investments in the market, and prays that the Almighty God will grant the injured quick recovery.

President Buhari urges all emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims, and ensure thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to avoiding a recurrence in the future.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline