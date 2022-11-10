Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari condoles with victims of Anambra chemical market explosion

News
By Peter
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with families of all those who lost their lives in the explosion at Chemical Market in Onitsha Local Government, Anambra State.

 

The President shares the pain of loss with those who had investments in the market, and prays that the Almighty God will grant the injured quick recovery.

 

President Buhari urges all emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims, and ensure thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to avoiding a recurrence in the future.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8266 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Tension: Anambra traders to protest arrest of 2 market…

2023: Elect Leaders Who’ll Unite Nigerians, Sanwo-Olu…

Sanwo-Olu meets 36 finalists, as jakande leadership academy…

Nigeria accounts for highest illicit financial flows…

1 of 776