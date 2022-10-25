NGO advocates implementation of SGBV law in Osun, urges victims of abuse to speak out

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A non-governmental organisation, Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance (CAI4SR) has called on the government to commence the implementation of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) law in Osun State.

CAI4SR decried the delay in the implementation of the law since the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law in the state last year.

Speaking during a market sensitisation on the SGBV law on Monday at Orisumbare Market in Osogbo, the Executive Director of the NGO, Mrs Eni Ayeni urged victims of gender based violence to speak out for justice.

She hinted that victims of abuse fail to come out due to prolonged court proceedings but with the implementation of the law there would be speedy justice delivery.

“Today, we are here to flag off the hashtag campaign on the implementation of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) law in Osun State. This is necessary because Osun State is one of the states that have domesticated the violence against persons prohibition (VAPP) law.

“We are calling on stakeholders, CSOs, media to call on the government to carry out the implementation of this law. It is one thing to domesticate a law, it is another thing to implement. If the implementation is put in place, the survivors of SBGV would have a speedy justice delivery. So many people are not coming out to report cases because it takes a lot of time, several court proceedings before judgement but with this law in place, it will give room for shortness of proceedings.

“This project started this year in Osun State but the VAPP law was passed last year, the law is still fresh, so the implementation should follow suit, that is why we are appealing to the government.

“Part of the process of implementation is for the government to set up monitoring committee that will carry out the implementation and also monitor. The monitoring mechanism is imbedded in the monitoring plan for the government.

“On our own part, we are working with different stakeholders including the justice sector to monitor the processes and if there is any case like that we follow it to the latter,” Mrs Ayeni stated.

CAI4SR, whose mission is to champion the course of women, children and

persons with disabilities to ensure protection of rights and attainment of their full potentials enjoined citizens to teach their children good morals and sex education in order to curb sexual abuse in the society.