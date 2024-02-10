Champion Newspapers Limited
New Telegraph awards , 10 years anniversary held in Lagos

L-r ...Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights ... Prof. Mike Ozekhome, (SAN) ; Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu ; representative of governor of Lagos State ,Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; chairman of the Occasion, former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside;  representative of Bauchi State Governor, Special  Adviser and Publicity to the Bauchi State Governor ,Mukutar Gidado, all with their award, during the  New Telegraph award 2023 held at federal palace hotel in Lagos 2/2.2024 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Chief Press Secretary at Bayelsa State Government.  ,Daniel Alabrah; Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Business Unit Director at PHD Nigeria ,  Dr Chima Amadi ; presenting Governor of the year human Capital Development   award  to  Bayelsa Governor ,Douye Diri ;represented by his   Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo ; Publisher , Shipping World Magazine , Elder Asu Beks.

L-r… Deputy Governor, Bayelsa State government , Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo ; Deputy Governor  Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

L-r …General Manager at Zenith bank Plc, Mogbitse Atsagbede; General Manager ,Adamu  Lawani; Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Presenting award to Executive Director , Zenith bank Plc, Akin Ogunranti; Deputy General manager, Mike  Anokwuru.

L-r … Special Assistant to the CEO ,Operation Erisco Foods Limited ,Nnamdi Nwokolo;   Financial Controller Techno Oil Limited ,Mrs. Adaeze Umeofia her husband Managing Director, Erico foods Limited  Mr Nnamdi Umeofia, received award from MD/Editor-Chief Independent Newspapers ,Steve Omamefuna, Executive Director, Erisco Foods Limited,,Adetokunbo Agbede.

L-R …Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph ,Mr Ayodele Aminu; Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc  , Mrs. Dupe Olusola; received  award from Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh.

L-r… Managing Director , Midwestern Oil and Gas Limited ,Oboden Ibru , Present Legal Icon  of the year award to Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights … ProfMike Ozekhome, (SAN) his wife Mrs Josephine.

L-r… Public relations and marketing communications expert  United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.,,Nasir Ramon Olanrewaju; Presenting award to Dr Chima Amadi, while others watch.

L-r …Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; chairman of the Occasion former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Presenting New Telegraph Governor of the Year (Courage in Leadership) to Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah, while others watch.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; received  award of the Governor of the year (Infrastructural) Development , Deputy Governor, Central bank of Nigeria, Philip Ikeazor ; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

L-r… Network Transformation and Planning ,Airtel Nigeria ,Dhillion Herman- Preet ;Director ,Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata; Director ,Corporate Communication and CSR, Airtel Nigeria , Adefemi Adeniran, received an award on behalf of the Company from  Editor ,Daily Telegraph Newspapers ,Juliet Buma.

L-r …Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu;  Distinguish ,ND, ,Joe Femi- Da-gunro presenting award to  Special  Adviser and Publicity to the Bauchi State Governor ,Mukutar Gidado and  Media Consultant to the Governor ,Dr,Emma Agu.

From  5th left .Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief  New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah,  former Director General (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside;  SSG, to the Lagos State Government, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin and others   at the cutting of 10th Anniversary cake of New Telegraphy /Award held in Lagos on 2/2/2024. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

