New Telegraph awards , 10 years anniversary held in Lagos

L-r… Chief Press Secretary at Bayelsa State Government. ,Daniel Alabrah; Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Business Unit Director at PHD Nigeria , Dr Chima Amadi ; presenting Governor of the year human Capital Development award to Bayelsa Governor ,Douye Diri ;represented by his Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo ; Publisher , Shipping World Magazine , Elder Asu Beks.

L-r… Deputy Governor, Bayelsa State government , Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo ; Deputy Governor Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

L-r …General Manager at Zenith bank Plc, Mogbitse Atsagbede; General Manager ,Adamu Lawani; Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Presenting award to Executive Director , Zenith bank Plc, Akin Ogunranti; Deputy General manager, Mike Anokwuru.

L-r … Special Assistant to the CEO ,Operation Erisco Foods Limited ,Nnamdi Nwokolo; Financial Controller Techno Oil Limited ,Mrs. Adaeze Umeofia her husband Managing Director, Erico foods Limited Mr Nnamdi Umeofia, received award from MD/Editor-Chief Independent Newspapers ,Steve Omamefuna, Executive Director, Erisco Foods Limited,,Adetokunbo Agbede.

L-R …Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph ,Mr Ayodele Aminu; Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc , Mrs. Dupe Olusola; received award from Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh.

L-r… Managing Director , Midwestern Oil and Gas Limited ,Oboden Ibru , Present Legal Icon of the year award to Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights … Prof. Mike Ozekhome, (SAN) his wife Mrs Josephine.

L-r… Public relations and marketing communications expert United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.,,Nasir Ramon Olanrewaju; Presenting award to Dr Chima Amadi, while others watch.

L-r …Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; chairman of the Occasion former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Presenting New Telegraph Governor of the Year (Courage in Leadership) to Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah, while others watch.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; received award of the Governor of the year (Infrastructural) Development , Deputy Governor, Central bank of Nigeria, Philip Ikeazor ; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

L-r… Network Transformation and Planning ,Airtel Nigeria ,Dhillion Herman- Preet ;Director ,Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata; Director ,Corporate Communication and CSR, Airtel Nigeria , Adefemi Adeniran, received an award on behalf of the Company from Editor ,Daily Telegraph Newspapers ,Juliet Buma.

L-r …Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Distinguish ,ND, ,Joe Femi- Da-gunro presenting award to Special Adviser and Publicity to the Bauchi State Governor ,Mukutar Gidado and Media Consultant to the Governor ,Dr,Emma Agu.

From 5th left .Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah, former Director General (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside; SSG, to the Lagos State Government, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin and others at the cutting of 10th Anniversary cake of New Telegraphy /Award held in Lagos on 2/2/2024. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

