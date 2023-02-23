New Naira: Supreme Court set March 3 for judgment

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned till March 3, for Judgement in a suit challenging the implementation of the New Naira Policy, which bans the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes as valid legal tenders.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, adjourned for Judgement after all parties in the suit adopted their processes.

In Wednesday’s proceeding, the Apex court consolidated the different suits filed by Rivers, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Kano, Niger, and Abia states, with all the pending cases challenging the Naira swap policy that FG introduced through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

All the suits the apex court consolidated for hearing on Wednesday, were marked: SC/CV/162/23, SC/CS/197/23, SC/CV/200/23, SC/CV/210, SC/CV/227, SC/CV/229/23 and SC/CV/222/23.

It will be recalled that the Apex court had earlier joined seven states- Lagos, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto and President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina, as parties to the suit that was filed by three northern states, Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

Though only the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, was initially cited as the sole defendant in the matter, the apex court okayed requests by Edo and Bayelsa states to be allowed to join the suit to support FG as co-plaintiffs.

Rivers, Kano, Jigawa, Nasarawa and Abia states had maintained that their case was different, stressing that their grouse was not only with the Naira swap policy but also with the cash withdrawal limits the CBN allowed for corporate entities and individuals, respectively.

Counsel to the primary states, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) filed an application, asking the court to set aside the preliminary objection by the AGF and grant the reliefs sought in their application.

They asked the court to set aside the directive issued by the president on the 16th of February after the ruling of the Apex court

The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), asked that the court should not grant the defendants and their principal (Buhari) audience until they obey the court order and legalize the 500 and 1000 naira notes. He asked the court to grant the prayers in their originating summons.

Other defendants in the suit, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Katsina and Sokoto identified their processes and urged the court to dismiss the preliminary objection by the 1st defendant, and grant their reliefs.

Counsel to FG, Kanu Agabi (SAN) identified his processes filed, including a preliminary objection to the substantive suit by the original three states.

He argued that the Supreme Court does not have the primary jurisdiction to hear the suit

“If your Lordships held that all the reliefs are in section 20 of the CBN act, it cannot be commenced in the Supreme Court, so they are crying at the wrong place.

“In addition, reference is made to the CBN 32 times in their originating summons, and seven of the eight reliefs sought are against the CBN, why did they not think it wise to bring the CBN before you?

“Long before you made the order, Nigerians were already rejecting the old naira notes, even here in the Supreme Court. What the FG did was to make things easier by asking people to return monies to the bank.

Agabi said that the president has the power to Veto some others, adding that none of the states added a single citizen from their state who was complaining about the policy.

Counsels to Edo and Bayelsa states aligned themselves to the submissions of the 1st defendant, asking the court to dismiss the suit by the plaintiffs.

The Supreme Court consolidated the suits by the new parties joined to the suit, which stated that the President by Section 148 of the constitution, was supposed to seek the counsel of the National Executive Council, which includes the Vice President and State Governors.

After hearing from the various parties, the court adjourned judgment for March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, shut its door to more states seeking to be joined as parties in the suit barring the Federal Government from implementing the New Naira policy which bans the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes as valid legal tenders.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, in a unanimous decision, asked all interested states in the matter to wait for its judgment on the suit, originally filed by three northern states- Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

The panel decided after it rejected a joinder application that was filed by Abia State.

It proceeded to consolidate the different suit that was filed by Rivers State, with all the pending cases challenging the Naira swap policy that FG introduced through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

All the suits the apex court consolidated for hearing on Wednesday, were marked: SC/CV/162/23, SC/CV/162/23, SC/CS/197/23, SC/CV/200/23, SC/CV/210, SC/CV/227, SC/CV/229/23 and SC/CV/222/23.

It will be recalled that the Apex court had earlier joined seven states- Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto and President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina, as parties to the suit that was filed by the three northern states, bringing the total number of states to nine.

Though only the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, was initially cited as the sole defendant in the matter, the apex court okayed requests by Edo and Bayelsa states to be allowed to join the suit to support FG as co-plaintiffs.

Rivers, Kano, Jigawa and Nasarawa states had maintained that their case was different, stressing that their grouse was not only with the Naira swap policy but also with the cash withdrawal limits the CBN allowed for corporate entities and individuals, respectively.

While consolidating all the cases, the Supreme Court noted that the issue in dispute resolves around Section 20(3) of the CBN Act.

It held that there was no need for more states to apply for permission to join the legal fireworks.

“We will no longer join any state in this matter. When we give our decision, whoever is dissatisfied can file a fresh suit. There is still time”, the apex court held.

It will be recalled that the apex court had on February 8, issued an interim order that restrained FG from implementing its February 10 deadline for the use of the redesigned Naira notes as legal tenders.

However, despite the order of the ex-parte order by the apex court, the CBN had since invalidated the old N500 and N1000 banknotes, even as President Buhari, in a nationwide broadcast he made on February 16, okayed the N200 note to remain a legal tender till April 10.

Specifically, the states, in their consolidated suit, are among other things, seeking a declaration that the Demonetization Policy of the Federation being currently carried out by the CBN under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is not in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and actual laws on the subject.

They applied for, “A declaration that the three-month notice given by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the CBN under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expiration of which will render the old banknotes inadmissible as legal tender, is in gross violation of the provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 which specifies that Reasonable Notice must be given before such a policy”.

As well, “A declaration that given the express provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the CBN, has no powers to issue a timeline for the acceptance and redeeming of banknotes issued by the Bank, except as limited by Section 22(1) of the CBN Act 2007. The Central Bank shall at all times redeem its bank notes”.

Besides, the states urged the apex court to direct the immediate suspension of the demonetization of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the CBN under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until it complied with the relevant provisions of the law.

The plaintiffs told the apex court that since the CBN announced the new naira policy, there has been an acute shortage in the supply of the new naira notes in their respective states.

They decried that residents in their states who complied with CBN’s directive and deposited their old naira notes have increasingly found it difficult to access new naira notes to conduct their daily businesses.

They maintained that the inadequacy of the new naira notes as well as the haphazard manner in which the monetary policy was being implemented, has wrought serious hardship on residents in their states, stressing that the 10-day extension of the deadline would not be sufficient to address the challenges occasioned by the policy.

