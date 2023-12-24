New N54m Budo Nuhu modern Divisional Police Station will encourage, change mindset, boost morale of officers, Omoragbon

Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, the President of Nurses Across the Borders International and a former Governorship Candidate in Edo State, has disclosed that the new N54million modern Divisional Police Station being built at Budo Nuhu in Kwara State was aimed at encouraging, and changing the mindset and boosting the morale of the police officers.

Omoragbon made the claim as the chairman of the launching and foundation laying ceremony of the N54 million modern Divisional Police Station and Purchasing of Operational Vehicle in Budo Nuhu, Kwara State. He added that he would use his international connections to ensure that the station is equipped with modern security gadgets.

The event which took place on Friday, December 22 at GDSS, Obanisunwa, Airport Road, Egbejila, Kwara State was graced by the Royal Father, HRM (Dr) Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, and Mallam Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, all represented; under the distinguished chairmanship of Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon.

Also in attendance was the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, Mr Victor Olaifa, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Abdulraheem Nurudeen.

According to Omoragbon, Budu Nuhu police station is like a one-room apartment, saying it was difficult for the police to work effectively and optimally under such conditions. “Budu Nuhu Police Station is like a one-room apartment and you expect that station to take care of more than 20 communities; that is an aberration. So that is why this project is going to start today, and it must be completed.”

He encouraged the people to contribute in whatever way they could to ensure that the station was completed in record time. “So what I want to beg all of you whatever you have, contribute, if you don’t have money, there are people you know, take the letters to them to contribute. I have told a lot of my friends about this project, we need the account details of the PCRC; they too should make donations to that account and show us evidence of proof for accountability.

“If you cannot give cash, you can give us a bag of cement, you can buy us blocks, you can buy us one tipper of sand, or you can join hands and say let us complete this project. The communities, 54 communities, if this place is not peaceful to live in, you can’t stay here. I have not only come to stay here, but within three years I have started doing fish farming, and I make a lot of money from it. So the place is productive, that is why we want to join hands together today to make sure that this project is done,” Omoragbon disclosed.

He assured the police command that the project which must be completed in record time would be made a model to other stations in Kwara State. “We are going to make it a model to other police stations in Kwara State; we are going to provide it with all the security gadgets, I will make sure I use my influence abroad to make sure that our members provide such facilities .”

Omoragbon also brought hope to the people as he promised to use his influence to support the community health project. “I am a nurse by profession, and God has blessed me with the profession, so I am going to use my influence to support the community health project, the reason being that this is the only state I have invested in more than any other state. That is the truth.”

The construction of the police station which was conceptualized by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCPC) Budo Nuhu Division, Alapa Area Command, Kwara State, in collaboration with the Magajis, Chairmen, Secretaries, and communities of Budo Nuhu, was necessitated by the dilapidated condition of the existing police post in the area.

Omoragbon who spoke through a Yoruba Interpreter said his heart was filled with joy. “My heart is filled with joy that the event is taking place, I am not from Kwara State, I am from Edo State, My first time in Kwara was in 2020, when I came to take delivery of the house I built here; when I came to see the building, I fell in love with the place. I told my wife, that whenever we want to have a holiday we should always come to Kwara State. Yes, we have properties in Lagos State, also in my place in Edo State, but since 2020, every time I come home, I spend a few days in Lagos and spend the rest in Kwara State. I love Kwara State, the people are friendly.”

“So when I came I discovered there are so many things the community needs and I joined myself in the community, Tewure Community, so I attend their meeting every Sunday, they discuss lots of issues, and I have been supporting them, by the grace of God.

