Over 700 staff heave a sigh of relief, as Gov.Alia clears seven months’ salary arrears.

Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Jubilation galore as staffers of the Benue State Investment Company known as Benue Investment Public Company would soon heave a sigh of relief, wit the coming of the Newly appointed Managing director, Dr Raymond Asemakaha- CFA

The Managing director announced on Friday through a press release made available to journalists in Makurdi promising his readiness to ensure prompt Clearance of seven months, while emphasizing 13th-month bonus as well as 4th-month allowances will also be affected due to the spirit of yuletide season.

He explained that all these would be done latest on 21st December, 2023, butressing that under his watch welfare of his staffs is top most priority.

The BIPC boss implored that already his Excellency Rev.Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has approved the payment of seven months salary arrears owed staff of the company

“The Governor also approved the end of the year special bonus, otherwise known as “13th month” as well as four months allowances for all the staff of the company.”

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, on behalf of Management and Staff wishes to register their collective sentiment of gratitude to the Governor for putting smiles on the faces of staff and brightening the atmosphere of the workers arguing.,There is no better motivation than this!

Th MD therefore expressed appreciation with the Governor for his sterling leadership and the confidence repose in him as well as the ability of members of staff for their endurance.

According to him our desire is to transform the company into global investment where we can conveniently engaged in business transactions with other partners at ease, enjoining all staff to put in their best with a view to achieved the target.

Also called on them to show dedication to duty to reciprocate the benevolence the Governor Alia extended to them with desire to ensure their plight was completely eliminated.

It could be recalled that the affected workers had been owed by the immediate past Governor Samuel Ortom administration running into several millions of naira in the State.