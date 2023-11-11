Champion Newspapers Limited
Net-Works Business Club , on Economic Recovery held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
17
L-r …Chairman Networks Business Club Mr.  Ernest Ebi;   CEO CFG   Advisory. Keynote Speaker Mr. Tilewa Adebanjo; Host Assistant Continental Overseer/intercontinental Overseer for Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; DG/CEO, Lagos Chamber of Commerce Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Alomona; Group MD/CEO of Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr Johnson Chukwu,

L-r… Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa; Guest, Mary Akpobome; committee member Business Network, Folake Adamu; Nnenna, Johnson-Chukwu; and  Bunmi  Apampa.

L-r…Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa; with Chairman Networks Business Club Mr  Ernest Ebi.

L-r… Chairman Networks Business Club Mr  Ernest Ebi, presenting a plaque to one of the panelists, DG/CEO.  Lagos Chamber of Commerce , Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Alomona.

L-r… Host.Assistant Continental Overseer/intercontinental Overseer for Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade with  Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa.

Host Assistant Continental Overseer/intercontinental Overseer for Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (middle) poses with members of Net-Works Business Club.

 

