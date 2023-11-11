Net-Works Business Club , on Economic Recovery held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman Networks Business Club Mr. Ernest Ebi; CEO CFG Advisory. Keynote Speaker Mr. Tilewa Adebanjo; Host Assistant Continental Overseer/intercontinental Overseer for Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; DG/CEO, Lagos Chamber of Commerce Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Alomona; Group MD/CEO of Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr Johnson Chukwu,

L-r… Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Guest, Mary Akpobome; committee member Business Network, Folake Adamu; Nnenna, Johnson-Chukwu; and Bunmi Apampa.

L-r…Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; with Chairman Networks Business Club Mr Ernest Ebi.

L-r… Chairman Networks Business Club Mr Ernest Ebi, presenting a plaque to one of the panelists, DG/CEO. Lagos Chamber of Commerce , Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Alomona.

L-r… Host.Assistant Continental Overseer/intercontinental Overseer for Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade with Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Host Assistant Continental Overseer/intercontinental Overseer for Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (middle) poses with members of Net-Works Business Club.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng