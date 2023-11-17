Nestle Nigeria Plc, Launch Maggi Signature Jollof Seasoning in Lagos

From 2nd left.Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Funmi Osineye; President, Association of Professional Caterers And Decorators of Nigeria (APODN) Lagos state chapter, Mrs. Adijat Surakat Idowu; Culinary expert at Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chef. Punshak Mark and others at the launch of Maggi Signature Jollof Seasoning for our Out of out-of-home food vendors.

Cross section of the Professional Caterers, during the Cooking Competition.

Participants in the Cooking Competition on Maggi Signature Jollof Seasoning.

Participates in the Cooking Competition on Maggi Signature Jollof Seasoning culinary creations to new heights.

Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Funmi Osineye; President, Association of Professional Caterers And Decorators of Nigeria (APODN) Lagos state chapter, Mrs. Adijat Surakat Idowu and others, during the launch of Maggi Signature Jollof Seasoning by Nestle Nigeria Plc, held at LTV Car Park in Lagos. on 16/11/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

