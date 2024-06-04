Nedogas 300 MMscfd KGG commissioning stays on schedule

Nedogas Development Company Limited (NDCL), a Joint Venture company between Xenergi Limited and NCDMB Capacity Development Intervention Company, has in collaboration with the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, successfully completed the construction and technical commissioning of a 300 MMscfd Capacity Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) and injection facility located in the Umusam Community, near Kwale in Delta State, Niger-Delta, Nigeria.

The formal commissioning ceremony of the facility to be performed by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Honorable Ekperikpe Ekpo will still hold on June 6, 2024 as earlier scheduled. The Minister will be supported by the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

The KGG Facility was designed to handle stranded gas resources in Nigeria’s OML56 oil province by providing the opportunity for independent operators in the area to monetize natural gas from their fields through the gas gathering, compression, injection and metering infrastructure of the KGG for quick access to market.

The KGG hub, which has been tied-in to the NGIC-owned and operated 48-inch OB-3 gas trunk line, is now fully commissioned with gas injection capacity totaling approximately 50 MMscfd comprising of 20 MMscfd from the Nedogas Plant located 3km away in Energia’s Ebendo field and another 30 MMscfd coming from the Matsogo field operated by Chorus Energy Limited. Injected gas volumes are gradually and steadily being ramped up.

“The success story of NEDOGAS at Kwale, Delta State could be replicated in other oil- and gas-producing communities to minimise gas flaring. The model should be extended to other parts of the country where gas flaring is continuing. They have shown that with the modular system, we can quickly remove flaring from our operations in Nigeria,” Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary NCDMB said declaring the Board’s readiness to continue collaborating with the company.

This project represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s decade of gas initiative as well as a major achievement in the quest to provide gas into the OB3 trunk line and monetize natural gas resources from the OML 56 producer cluster. With the successful injection of gas from the Energia/Oando JV and the Chorus operated Ebendo and Matsogo fields respectively into the OB3, the KGG Facility is now poised to receive additional gas from nearby fields including those operated by First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), Pillar Oil, and Midwestern Oil & Gas, all aimed at positioning KGG as a fully-fledged gas-gathering facility and hub with single point injection of up to 300 MMscfd of gas into the OB3 via the KGG tie-in. The plan is to expand the capacity of the KGG facility to 600 MMscfd in the second phase. In addition to the gas delivery obligations of the facility, the KGG will also be supplying the Delta State Economic Zone (DSEZ) from an integrated supply node within the manifold at the hub. NDCL is a 100% Nigerian company with a proven interest in innovating and deploying cleaner energy solutions for Nigeria’s growth and economic development.

“With the completion of the first phase of the KGG Facility, the proof-of-concept to readily monetize gas has now been established to the extent of eradicating the pain of seeing an invaluable resource being wasted”, Mr. Debo Fagbami, Managing Director of NDCL, said adding that rather than just being concerned about ending gas flaring, he sees opportunities to harness the potential of the flare sites from these oilfields which will ultimately convert a “wasting” resource into an economic asset used to generate cleaner energy.