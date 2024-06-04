4 die in gas tanker explosion in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

No fewer than four persons were reported to have died after a truck conveying gas lost control and fell on another vehicle with passengers and flamed up in Rivers State.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Obiri Ikwerre Flyover in Obio-Akpor local government area of the state on Tuesday.

Eyewitness account told our correspondent that the truck driver escaped unhurt, while the occupants of the other vehicle reportedly burnt by the fire.

He added that operatives of the federal fire service who arrived the scene of the incident extinguished the fire and stopped it from escalating to nearby vehicles.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, stating that three persons died in the accident.

She disclosed that the Commissioner of Police and other members of the state police hierarchy were on ground to restore order.

Iringe-Koko, stated, “Yes I can confirm that three persons died in the tanker fire. The Commissioner of Police and myself were on the ground for on the spot assessment.

“The fire has been put out but the area is still dangerous because the gas is still licking.

She however advised motorists to take alternative routes to avoid any further casualty.