Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NECO ready for 2024 NCEE — Director

NewsEducation
Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi.
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The National Examination Council (NECO) says it is ready for the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE)

slated for April 20, and urged parents of candidates to maintain decorum during the examination.

 

Mr Azeez Sani, the acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NCEE, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency

of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

 

Sani said that the NCEE organised by NECO for final year pupils in primary school is to create openings for admission into JSS1 in Federal Unity Colleges

across the country.

 

He added that “the examination is on April 20 and we are doing everything necessary to ensure a successful conduct. However, we need maximum

cooperation of parents.

 

“While parents bring their wards for the examination on that day, they must not overcrowd the centre but should as much as they can, exhibit extreme decorum.

 

“The candidates are children who need concentration and we don’t want noise or any form of distraction during the examination. This is an appeal.”

 

The NECO official explained that pupils siting for the examination are expected to be in the age bracket of 10 and 13 years by September 2024, in line with Federal Government’s

directive.

 

According to him, it’s been clearly stated that pupils below 10 years are not qualified.

 

He said “we’re using this opportunity to tell parents to appeal to their conscience and stop rushing their children’s education because it will affect them later.”

 

He expressed optimism that school authorities and management have educated the pupils on what is expected of them while attending to the questions as a guide.(NAN)

Continue Reading
Editor 18973 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Two Iranian Generals killed in Israeli air attack

PENGASSAN pickets BelemaOil over unpaid 3 months salaries,…

Stakeholders tackle minister over leaders, traditional…

Akpabio breaks Fast (iftar) with Muslim…

1 of 1,672