NECA commends Lalong for averting strike

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong for bringing in fresh momentum towards ensuring industrial harmony in Nigeria.

President of NECA Taiwo Adeniyi gave the commendation when he led a delegation of NECA Governing Council on a visit to the Minister at Federal Secretariat Abuja.

He said they were at the Ministry to congratulate the Minister of Labour and Employment and the Minister of State for their appointments and to assure them of support and collaboration towards ensuring that the Nigerian economy is boosted through a motivated workforce.

He commended the Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong for what he described as the effective management of the recent industrial dispute that was resolved leading to the suspension of planned labour strike which would have impacted on the economy.

He said “While we note that the issues predated your appointment, you demonstrated calmness and tack in navigating the stormy waters of the ecosystem”.

Speaking, the Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong said he was delighted by the visit which he said was an indication that NECA remains a very critical partner with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said the stabilisation role of NECA during critical negotiations such as the National Minimum wage was critical to deepening industrial harmony in the country particularly for the progress of the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the Minister assured NECA that the Government through his Ministry will work to promote social dialogue, respect for the rights of workers and pushing for enhanced productivity in both the public and private sectors