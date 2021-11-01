NDLEA seizes London-bound cocaine, heroin others at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized consignments of London-bound cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine and Indian hemp at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja that narcotic officers of the agency intercepted 20 parcels of cocaine on Thursday, Oct. 28.

It was during outward routine clearance of cargo at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc.’s (NAHCO) export shed.

He said the parcels weighed 1.2kg and were concealed in packets of Zee black soap.

He added that 23 parcels of heroin weighing 1.4kg also concealed in packets of Zee black soap and 39 parcels of 2.35kg Methamphetamine concealed in Dudu -Osun black soap were also intercepted.

Babafemi stated that another cargo was intercepted at the NAHCO shed where 7.35kgs of Indian hemp concealed inside some tablets of Dudu Osun black soap were recovered on Oct. 21.

According to him, no fewer than three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the seizures.

“A nursing mother who claims to be a part-time 400-level student of International Studies and Diplomacy at the University of Benin, Mariam Dirisu had earlier been arrested for trafficking in 5kg skunk and 8.1grams of Molly.

“She was arrested barely a week after she was granted bail for attempting to smuggle drugs concealed in cassava flour meal called ‘akpu’ into NDLEA cell for a suspect.

“The 35-year-old mother of a two-month-old baby was first arrested on Oct. 21 by the Edo Command of the agency,’’ he stated.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as directing that the suspect be counselled and released immediately because of the young baby she was carrying.

In the latest development, the Delta Command of the NDLEA arrested the same Mariam on Saturday, Oct. 30 for placing orders for drugs to be delivered to her from Lagos even while still on bail for the earlier offence.

“In Ondo state, no less than 1,645kilograms of cannabis were seized in three interdictions in parts of the state.

“On. Oct. 28, NDLEA operatives stormed a farm at Emure in Ondo State where 313kg of Indian hemp was seized and seven suspects, Paul Godwin; Michael Nnaji, Ezugu Lucky, Omololu Sunday, Simon Taiwo, David Udofia and M. Suleiman were arrested.

“On Oct. 27, operatives raided the Ipele-Idoani Forest, also in Ondo State and recovered 534kg of abandoned compressed Indian hemp.

The operatives also seized 798kg of Indian hemp from two suspects, Gbenga Falodun and Faseyitan Opeyemi who were arrested at Ikare junction, Owo area of Ondo state.

Also recovered from them was a white Mercedes Benz truck with Lagos State registration number and monetary exhibit of N20,000.

Babafemi said two suspected fake security agents, Umar Ibrahim and Sadiq Abubakar, as well as their accomplice, Auwal Hassan, were arrested in Kogi.

He added that the suspects conveyed 105.4kg of Indian hemp from Ondo State to Kaduna State on Oct. 30 in a Mercedes Benz C 180 car with registration number Abuja BWR 924 KH.

“Raids on three black spots in Oshodi, Ikeja and Ogba areas of Lagos State on Oct. 23 led to the arrest of a 15-year-old female SS II student of Idi-Araba Senior High School, Walaka Adams, at Oshodi, with 100 grams of Indian hemp. (NAN)