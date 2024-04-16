NDDC to inaugurate electricity sub-station in Edo

The electricity injection substation built by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in Amufi-Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State, has been completed and is set for inauguration and hand over to the Benin Electric Distribution Company, BEDC.

The NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, who inspected the 1×15mva 33/11kv electricity project in the company of the Commission’s engineers and directors, re-stated the resolve of the Commission to complete and commission legacy projects across the Niger Delta region.

He expressed delight at the completion of the electricity project, which he said would meet the power needs of people living in many communities in the area.

The Executive Director, Projects said that the NDDC executive management, led by the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, was working tirelessly to improve the living conditions of Niger Deltans, stating: “Our goal is to move the NDDC from a transactional Commission to one that is committed to the sustainable development and transformation of the Niger Delta region.”

Antai noted: “The NDDC Chief Executive Officer has directed that the project monitoring and supervision team, led by me, should devote two days of every week to field work to ensure that we keep track of the progress of our projects, as well as ensure that contractors do not compromise on our set standards.”

“Following this directive, we are visiting project sites such as this one to finalise the processes for commissioning and proper hand over to the BEDC.”

He said further: “I have inspected the equipment and facilities at this injection substation and I am satisfied with the quality of work done by the contractor. I want to assure the community leaders and the people that the project will be commissioned and handed over to the BEDC before the end of this month.”

Antai commended the leaders and youths of the community for cooperating with the contractor and securing the project site and equipment to protect them from vandals. He noted that all the installed equipment, which he said met international standards, were in good shape.

In his remarks during the inspection, a representative of BEDC, Engr. Kingsley Atseyinku, observed that the injection substation would assist the electricity company in its operations in Edo State.

According to him, “We wrote to the NDDC requesting for a proper hand over of the project to BEDC, so that the facility will be put to good use for the benefit of the people. We have tested the equipment and we can confirm that they are good.”

Giving a brief on the project, the head of Project Monitoring and Supervision in the NDDC Edo State office, Mrs. Jane Fregene, affirmed that the 1×15 MVA 33/11kv Injection Substation Equipment and Control Room had been tested by the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency and certified to be good.

She stated: “The substation will supply electricity to Amufi community. It will also increase productivity in business for companies and artisans around Amufi and its environs.”

A traditional ruler in Amufi, Chief Egharevba Iyi-Ewu, thanked the NDDC for executing the electricity project and appealed to the Commission to expedite action towards its commissioning.