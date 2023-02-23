NCP sets up disciplinary committee to try Dr Tanko Yunusa, Labour Party spokesperson

The National Coordinating Council (NCP) of the National Conscience Party (NCP) has set up a disciplinary Committee to try Dr Tanko Yunusa, the Labour Party Spokesperson.

This was made known in a Communique signed by Comrade Adebola Lateef (National Secretary) Pastor Peters Omoragbon (NDC South- South), Comrade Waheed Lawal (Acting National Chairman) after the Emergency Meeting of the National Coordinating Council of the party which was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Recalled that Mallam Tanko Yunusa was until his appointment as the Labour Party Spokesperson, the National Chairman of the NCP.

According to the group, Tanko is being investigated over his roles in the purported adoption of Mr Peter of Labour Party as the candidate of NCP, the alleged expulsion of Pastor Peters Omoragbon from the Party; and also the purported appointment of Mr Godwin Umana as the NDC South-South to replace Omoragbon.

The NCC in session therefore set aside the appointment of Mr Godwin Umana, and resolved to set up a Five-member Disciplinary Committee to investigate Dr Tanko Yunusa, and his cohorts that include Barrister V.C. Odumejemba, Mr Godwin Umana and Mrs Funmi James for gross misconduct.

Those selected to investigate Dr Tanko include Comrade Tochukwu Ikuemesi (National Financial Secretary), Comrade Fatai Ibuowo (Lagos State Chairman), Comrade Bassey Edet (Acting Chairperson Cross River State), Comrade Kunle Omotayo (Ekiti State Chairman) and Comrade Sani A. Shehu (Katsina State Chairman).

On the purported endorsement of Mr Peter Obi as NCP Preferred presidential candidate, the NCC in session rejected the endorsement as the Party leadership were not consulted by the former chairman of the Party, Mallam Tanko Yunusa in promoting that decision. It said “As a result, the NCP preferred presidential candidate is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we reject Peter Obi as the NCP candidate.”

On the purported setting up of an Agunbiade led Caretaker Committee, the NCC in session regarded the action as a gross misapplication of the provisions of the Party Constitution as the Constitution did not provide for any Caretaker Committee in whatever form or shape. To that effect, the Agunbiade led Caretaker committee was dissolved as unconstitutional and illegal.