Directorate of professional women appealing to Lagos professionals to endorses Tinubu -Settima -Sanwo-olu ,Hamzat for presidential, gov, others in Lagos

L-r… Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Director. of Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwoolu -Hamzat Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the PC Engr. Atinuke Wuruola Owolbi; Director Independent Campaign Council (ICC) for Asiwaju- Settima /Sanwoolu- Hamat, Hon Tayo Orekoya; Assistant Secretary Directorate of Professional Women (ICC) Barrister Amaka Oboh.

L-r… Assistant Secretary Directorate of Professional Women (ICC) Barrister Amaka Oboh; Assistant Director Directorate of Professional Women (ICC) Hon Pauline Uju Obi; Vice Chairman Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Lagos State branch, Pharm Paul Owolabi; Director. of Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwoolu -Hamzat Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the PC.Engr Atinuke Wuruola Owolbi; Broadcast Journalist, Yinka Kenny; Mrs. Alade Olufunmilayo and. Mrs. Oyedokun Abimbola.

L-r …Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Engr Atinuke Wuruola and Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida.

From 4th left Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Director. of Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwoolu -Hamzat Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the APC.Engr Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi; Director Independent Campaign Council (ICC) for Asiwaju- Settima /Sanwoolu- Hamzat, Hon Tayo Orekoya and other members of ( ICC).

L-r…Broadcast Journalist ,Yinka Kenny; Hon Femi Odusote ; Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Engr Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi and Hon Tayo Orekoya.

From 6th left Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Director. of Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwoolu -Hamzat Lagos State Independent Campaign Council of the APC Engr. Atinuke Wuruola Owolabi; Director Independent Campaign Council (ICC) for Asiwaju- Settima /Sanwoolu- Hamzat, Hon Tayo Orekoya; and other members during the interactive Session on the involvement of professionals in the Election and Electioneering Process, organised by (ICC) Directorate of Professional Women to endorsed Tinubu/Settima/ Sanwoolu –Hamzat for the upcoming election held in Lagos on 23/2/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline