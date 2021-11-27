NCC underscores the importance of emerging technologies 

Cosmas Chukwu

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC has affirmed that Innovative ICT Ideas have become new fulcrum of economic realities and social advancements in several countries including Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who was represented at the workshop by the Head, Research and Development, Mr. Kelechi Nwankwo, made this known in Enugu.

He said that this has culminated in the Federal Government launching the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030 to ensure that Nigerian youths and entire country are not only able to benefit but also to participate in the innovations that 1CT engenders.

“The ICT sector is currently witnessing an upwardly mobile trajectory underpinned by increasing ICT diffusion in all economic sectors and dimensions of human life and the impacts have become more evident in virtually all countries, Nigeria inclusive.

“The current momentum being witnessed in the Nigeria’s tech space is no doubt attributable to the regulatory approach of the Commission which is focused on effective regulation of the Telecommunication sector in ways that does not inhibit competition but fosters innovation, industry growth and socio-economic development” . Danbatta said.

Meanwhile, according to the recently released Startupblink Ecosystem Index Report 2021, which is the “world’s most comprehensive startup ecosystem map and research centre, working to uncover the momentum of startup ecosystem globally and to accelerate their growth, the NCC claimed Nigeria had gained remarkable momentum pushing Lagos to became Africa’s top Startup City by ranking 122 globally, efficiently switching places with Nairobi, Kenya which now ranks 136” globally.

“Interestingly, Enugu, the host City of today’s event, made the global ranking for the first time”, Danbatta noted.

The theme of this year’s event which is “Digital Societies and Emerging Technologies; Leveraging ICTs to build Information and Knowledge Societies for Achieving the Nations Digital Economy , according to Danbatta, is quite apt as it focuses on the establishment of a digitally savvy culture in Nigeria, one that encourages the use of emerging technologies, as well as the development and adoption of digital innovation.

Therefore, the NCC said it is finding innovative ways of unlocking the next frontiers of growth in the Sector is a key regulatory focus of the Commission.

“This is the reason the Annual ICT Innovative Forum is strategically important to the Commission. The Forum affords Nigerians the opportunity to engage with the nation’s digitally savvy youths and other Stakeholders in the Tech ecosystem to explore effective ways of promoting indigenous content development and digital adoption, new and sustained investment, as well as innovative services that will foster industry and national growth.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Engr. Ubale Maska said that the emerging technologies research and innovation forum has been designed to advance the Commission’s agenda of encouraging and supporting the creation of innovation driven enterprises and digitally enable MSMEs, while leveraging on the power of digital technology to position Nigeria, as a leading player in the fourth industrial revolution.

“We have gathered here today, driven by the urgency to facilitate and support ICT innovators, tech enthusiasts and tech entrepreneurs, as a strategy to leapfrog Nigeria into the digital economy”. Maska said.

Maska also stated the need for active participation of Nigerian SMEs in the Communications Ecosystem, by leveraging on the innovation friendly policies of the NCC, aimed at stimulating indigenous contenyt development in the Telecommunications and other vertical sectors for accelerated economic growth and development.

The 2-day event drew participants from all parts of the South East zone who drivers of the tech space and operators of technological hubs in the region.