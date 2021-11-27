Okowa, Emefiele, Ovia, others bid Tony Onyeagwu farewell

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, his wife Dame Edith, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Zenith Bank Founder, Jim Ovia, and Hon. Victor Nwokolo of the House of Representatives, were among dignitaries at the burial of late Anthony Onyeagwu.

The funeral service was held at James Hope College, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday

Other dignitaries at the event included National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, Member Representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Chief David Edevbie, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh and top officials of Zenith Bank Plc.

The late Onyeagwu was younger brother to Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

Earlier, Pastor Otonye Davies, Resident Pastor, Redeem Christian Church of God, Jesus House, Port-Harcourt, in a sermon titled “Before the book is opened and the roll is called”, said funeral days like this were days of gift to those still alive to enable them prepare for the roll call.

He said life was a paradox as every day lived brings us closer to our call by the Almighty God.

“Every year we wake up to celebrate, a new day, a new year, but note that every birthday we celebrate takes us closer to the time we will meet our creator.

“It is wisdom to realise that our soul will ultimately go back to the owner and it is a caution for us to prepare while it is daytime because night cometh when no man can work.

“As we enjoy our days here on earth, we must consider what we should be remembered for when we are no more.

“Tony touched several lives while on earth and there are so many testimonies to that, but when it is your time what will your story be like?” the cleric asked

The late Tony Onyeagwu died on November 5, at 47. Until his death he was the Chief Executive Officer of Patdoh Engineering Services Limited.