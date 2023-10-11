Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

National Tax Conference, organises by Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r...Group Head - Finance at Sahara Group Limited  Mr Aigbe Olotu; Managing Partner, Kenneth Odunsanya & Co. Chairman of the occasion  Mr. Kenneth  Odusanya; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Guest Speaker. Public Affairs Analyst  Pastor Felix Jarikre; Managing Partner at Irechukwu & Co.  George Irechukwu,  during the National Tax Conference, theme ‘Nigeria tax reform. Challenges & Prospects’ organised by   Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.(Chartered Accountants) held in Lagos on 10/10/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
110
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Guest Speaker. Public Affairs Analyst  Pastor Felix Jarikre; Chairman of the occasion  Mr. Kenneth   Odusanya; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; Speaker, immediate past Vice Chancellor Christopher University, Mowe Ogun State. Prof. Friday Ndubuisi; Speaker. former Commissioner of Finance Budget & Economic Planning Ekiti State. Dr Tunji Adeniyi.

L-r…  Speaker.  former Commissioner of Finance Budget & Economic Planning Ekiti State. Dr Tunji Adeniyi;   Speaker, immediate past Vice Chancellor Christopher University, Mowe Ogun State. Prof. Friday Ndubuisi;  Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Guest, Dr Femi Babalola.

Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.(Chartered Accountants) Host, Chief Blakey Ijezie; addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the participants, during the National Tax Conference, theme ‘Nigeria tax reform. Challenges & Prospects’ Organized by   Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.

Managing Partner, Kenneth Odunsanya & Co. Chairman of the occasion  Mr. Kenneth  Odusanya; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; (both Middle) pose in a group picture with the Participants,   during the National Tax Conference, theme ‘Nigeria tax reform. Challenges & Prospects’ Organized by   Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.(Chartered Accountants) held in Lagos on 10/10/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10144 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 11, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 10, 2023

15th Arise 2023 World Press Conference /Presentation of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 9, 2023

1 of 366