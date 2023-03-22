NASS to engage Presidency Over Refusal of Buhari to sign 19 Constitution Amendment Bills – Lawan 

By Adekunle Adesuji

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday disclosed that the lawmakers will soon engage the Presidency on why President Muhammadu Buhari declined ascent to 19 Constitution Amendment Bills.

Buhari had signed 16 Constitution Amendment Bills into law out of the 35 transmitted for ascent by the National Assembly.

At the resumption of the Plenary session on Tuesday, Lawan announced that the upper legislative will engage Presidency to know the reason President Buhari decline ascent to the 19 Constitution Amendment Bills.

Senator Lawan commended President Buhari for assenting to the 16 constitution review bills, particularly the bills to guarantee the independence of state legislatures and the judiciary.

Senator Lawan however said the Senate would engage with the Presidency to understand why the remaining 19 bills were not assented to.