NASFAT Chief Missioner Onike, others at Dar Tawheed Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Jan. 11, 2023

NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike (2nd left), being flanked on the left by the respected Chairman, Senate Committee on External Affairs, Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, followed By the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) Chairman, Bar. Dhikrullah Kunle Hassan; NAHCON’s Commissioner for Planning, Sheikh Sulayman Momoh; NAHCON’s Secretary, Dr Abdullah Kotangora, and the S.A. Technical to the NAHCON Chairman, Dr Haruna Danbaba, while first from left is the NAHCON Commissioner in charge of operation, Alhaji Abdullah Magaji Hardawa, at Dar Tawheed Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2023.

