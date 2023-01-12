Transfer Talk: United and Chelsea eye Walker Peters move

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to reports, the Red Devils are on the lookout for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave this month.

The Blues are also on the hunt for reinforcements at right-back with Reece James’ injury problems affecting their form this term.

Walker-Peters, 25, is believed to be an ideal option for both outfits to fill the gap in that position.

Erik ten Hag wants strong competition for current first choice Diogo Dalot, while the Saints man is suited to Graham Potter’s style of play having featured at wing-back on several occasions.

The natural right-sider showcased his versatility last night after playing at both left-back and right wing-back during his side’s superb 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester City.

He is one of the best performers of a difficult season for lowly Saints, starting all 14 Premier League games he has been available for this term and scoring once.

The South Coast club are aware they face a battle to keep hold of the two-cap England international after talks over a new contract stalled.

Former employers Tottenham are also said to be keeping tabs on the Londoner’s situation though it is unclear whether he would be open to returning to Spurs.