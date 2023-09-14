NASENI EVC Khalil Halilu Receives Briefings from Management, Vows to Correct Past Mistakes

Mr. Khalil Halilu, new Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has charged the management team to commit fully to the new direction being charted for the agency.

Halilu stated this Monday, as he began receiving operational briefings from the agency’s management and senior staff. He reiterated that under his watch, NASENI will run an open-door system that welcomes ideas and suggestions.

“We will learn from all mistakes of the past, and make adjustments that will be included in our strategic plans for the future. We are not here to witch-hunt anyone, or live in the past,” he stated.

During his inaugural management meeting upon assumption of office last week, the new EVC/CEO had asked for the preparation of detailed briefing notes for presentation by management team and senior staff on Monday September 11, 2023.

The briefings, which have now commenced, will be followed by a tour of NASENI institutes and facilities around the country, in the weeks ahead. Mr. Halilu was appointed as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on September 2, 2023.

The new EVC/CEO has listed his priorities to include ensuring that NASENI plays a central role in ensuring technology transfer to Nigeria from around the world, as well as achieving successful commercialization of NASENI’s research and innovation.