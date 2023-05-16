Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NAICOM issues fresh guidelines to drive innovation, professionalism

Insurance digest
By Peter
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Determined to ensure that operators in the nation’s insurance industry stay on line in their quest to drive market development, National Insurance Commission (NACOM) has issued three additional guidelines intended to drive market innovation and professionalism in the insurance industry.

The guidelines include Insurance Regulatory Sandbox Operational Guidelines; Market Conduct Guidelines for Takaful and Retakaful Insurance Operators and Enterprise Risk Management Framework for Takaful and Retakaful Operators in Nigeria.

NAICOM, in a statement signed by Rasaaq Salami, Head, Corporate Communication and Market Development for the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, stated that the guidelines are part of its strategic objective to drive innovation of products and services, ensure operators are professional in the conduct of their businesses in line with best practices. The Commission recently issued the following guidelines:

According to the statement, the Commission expects all operators to ensure compliance with the new guidelines to the benefit of all stakeholders.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9376 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria takes over WAICA leadership as Eddie Efekoha emerges…

WAICA confab sets W/African insurance firms on global…

Heirs Insurance announces leadership changes as Wole Fayemi…

NDIC lauds judiciary, solicitor on diligent prosecution of…

1 of 56