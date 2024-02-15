Mutfwang intensify collaboration with AfDB President on agro – industrialization drive

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, recently met with Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, in Abuja to forge a bilateral relationship aimed at enhancing the state’s socio-economic landscape.

During the meeting, Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the success of all initiatives supported by the bank.

Discussions primarily revolved around Plateau State’s involvement in phase II of the Special Agro Processing Zones project, the establishment of new crop zones, value addition along the agricultural value chain, and the integration of digital and mechanized practices in the agricultural sector.

Highlighting Plateau’s favorable investment climate, Governor Mutfwang assured that the government would create an enabling environment to ensure the effectiveness of these programmes.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina commended Plateau State for its significant agricultural potential, emphasizing its role in bolstering food security and contributing to Nigeria’s GDP growth.

The Governor’s delegation comprised of Hon. Ishaku Bugama, Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Grace Dongkum, Commissioner for Finance and Manji Wilson, Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships and Diaspora Engagements.