Wabara confirmed as PDP BoT chairman, Makarfi secretary.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confirmed Senator Adolphus Wabara as its new Board of Trustee (BOT) Chairman.

Also, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, was named BOT Secretary in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

It was gathered that Wabara has served in acting capacity before the new appointment.

A communiqué issued and read by Wabara at the end of the 76″ meeting of the board made this known that the PDP BOT thoroughly assessed the state of affairs of the nation and resolved as follows:

“The BoT expresses deep concerns over the biting economic hardship, high cost of essential life enhancing commodities and alarming food scarcity in the country occasioned by the ill-implemented policies of the APC administration and which are already causing restiveness and agitations in various parts of the country.

“The BoT is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country as evident in the rising cases of mass killings, terrorism, banditry, kidnap for ransom and acts of terrorism by assailants who are emboldened by the manifest laid back attitude of the APC.

“The BoT is appalled by the monumental corruption and unbridled treasury-looting in the APC administration especially the looting of billions of Naira meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable

“The BoT is seriously worried over the fall of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the Dollar, incessant increase in the pump price of fuel which now sells for over N700 per liter with long queues in various parts of the country.

“The BoT is disturbed that the catastrophic economic and security situation in the country have left Nigerians hopeless, despondent, angry and constitute a present and immediate threat to the survival of the country as hardworking young Nigerians, professionals in critical fields as well as major multinational companies are now leaving our nation in droves.”