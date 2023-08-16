Muslims storm Assembly to protest alleged lopsidedness in Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner nominees

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Scores of Muslim faithful from all walks of life stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to protest the lopsided in the list of Commissioner nominees submitted to it by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The House is currently screening the 39-member list. Out of which the Muslim faithful said it was unfortunate to have just eight for Muslims.

One of the Muslim leaders who spoke on behalf of others, the National Missioner of Ansarudeen Islamic Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdurrahman Ahmad expressed distasfaction over the lopsidedness of the nominees.

The Cleric, who berated the Governor over the alleged bias against the muslins in the State, stated that during the last general elections, it was the Muslim community in the State that stood behind the governor for him to emerge victorious.

He therefore called on the House leadership to correct the alleged anomaly, saying failure would mean the muslins in the State would be waiting for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the subsequent elections.

In his reaction, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon Fatai Mojeed who is the Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee screening the nominees, appealed to the protesters, saying the Committee would submit their petition to the House.

Hon Mojeed acknowledged the support of APC received from the State Muslim Community during the last elections.

