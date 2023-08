Graduation of Pioneers of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy, organised by APWEN held in Lagos

L-r … Mrs. Lynda Emmanuel; President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Elizabeth Eterigho; Wisdom Lawrence Ekim; Graduation of Pioneers of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy (MAOCADA) after six months of training on Autocard, Electrical wiring /installation .etc. Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala and MD/CEO kenol Nigeria limited Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile.

L-r… General Secretary (NSE) ikeja Branch . Engr Adegboyega Adeleye; former President (APWEN) Engr .Dr. Felicia Agubata ; Deputy Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Former President (APWEN) Engr .Dr. Felicia Agubata; President (APWEN) Engr Dr . Elizabeth Eterigho; Oluwatoyin Victory Eniojukan; Wisdom Lawrence Ekim; both Graduation of Pioneers of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy (MAOCADA) after a six months training on Autocard, Electrical wiring /installation .etc; Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Deputy Chairman. (APWEN) Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r…President (APWEN) Engr .Dr . Elizabeth Eterigho; MD/CEO kenol Nigeria limited Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; past President of (APWEN) Engr Nnoli Akpedeye.

L-r …MD/CEO kenol Nigeria Limited Engr Olaolu Ogunduyile; Former Chairman (NSE) Ikeja Engr Charles Akintayo; Wisdom Lawrence Ekim; Oluwatoyin Victory Eniojukan; both Graduation of Pioneers of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy (MAOCADA) after six months of training on Autocard, Electrical wiring /installation, etc General Secretary (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Adegboyega Adeleye and Mr. David Kadri.

L-r… Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho (both middle) pose with members of APWEN during the Graduation of the Pioneers of (MAOCADA) Trained on Autocard/ Electrical .wiring / installation. etc. Organised by APWEN held in Lagos on 15/8/2023…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

