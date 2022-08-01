MRS SOLUDO VISITS HOSPITAL, ORPHANAGE TO MARK HER BIRTHDAY

By Christian ABURIME

As part of activities to mark her birthday, wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo visited hospital and an orphanage home in Awka to donate foodstuff and relief materials to them.

The Governor’s wife was accompanied by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo and others.

They paid a visit to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka and later, Model Community Children’s Home, Ifite-Awka, which are run by the state government.

The gesture from the first family will help in supporting the feeding of the children at the orphanage and patients in the hospital.

Mrs. Soludo said the donation was to show love to the recipients.

Her words; “This year has been a very eventful one for myself and the family. Our visit is in celebration of my birthday and to show my profound love to you as a family. We are well aware that donations to orphanage homes and many other institutions that rely largely on support from the public may have dwindled drastically because of the economic crunch, hence, the need to continously show this love we are witnessing today”.

During the visit, Governor Soludo renewed his government’s commitment in strengthening the laws against child abuse and maltreatment, adding that the funds meant for servicing the orphanage will be sustained.

At the Orphanage home Governor Soludo was shown a boy maltreated and battered with sharp instruments. Reacting, the Governor said “it is inhuman for a human being to treat a child this way. Every child deserves to be treated fairly with love and affection.” We will make sure that the law will continue to run its full course.”

He further said, “Government will continue to champion demonstration of compassion and thoughtfulness to make a positive difference in the well-being of our children”. Governor Soludo concluded

Those visited prayed for the wellbeing of the first family and the state.

A private thanksgiving mass was earlier celebrated at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, to commemorate the day.