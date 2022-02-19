Mrs Amaechi accepts  Peace and Humanitarian Service Award 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

AS the Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the world day of social justice 2022,wife of the minister for transportation Dame Judith Amaechi has called on proactive adoption of inclusion and equal opportunities in Nigeria as means of addressing social injustice in the country

Mrs. Amaechi stated this while receiving the peace and humanitarian service award in honour of her humanitarian activities through her Non -Governmental organisation, Empowernent Suport Initiative ESI.

She said Nigeria will be a better place if citizens are provided equal opportunities .

.Mrs Amaechi while delivering a lecture at an event put together by stakeholders summit on social justice added that stakeholders must be intentional in adopting education and empowerment in addressing moral decades, insecurity and unemployment among youths.” We adopt education as a strategy during the wake of militancy in the Niger Delta,providing tuition free kindergarten education and provided employment, NGO should be encouraged to complement government effort in this regard”.

Mrs Amaechi frowned at parents who abdicate their responsibility to their family in search of material benefit said such negligence is already eroding family moral and values ” we Watch and listen to stories of our children involved in all manner of illicit activities just for materia benefit, we must wake up to our responsibility to our children”.

She further enjoined Nigerian youths to acquire vocation skillset in line with the challenges of technology and digitalisation to remain relevant in the work place , “our youths should understand the challenges of time ,covid 19 and technology have changed business model affecting employment and employability,

we must retool ourselves digitally to remain relevance in work place” February 20 is acknowledged by the United nations as world day for social justice and the theme for the 2022 is” Achieving social justice through formal employment”