MoneyMaster’s G–Kala Airtime promo begins

A reward scheme for Glo subscribers in the Lagos area who register and activate their own G-Kala wallets has been unveiled by MoneyMaster PSB, which is a payment service system promoted by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

MoneyMaster PSB disclosed in a press statement that the reward scheme will run for two months and is for subscribers in the Lagos area. It enjoined customers in the region to take advantage of the offer by registering and activating their G-Kala wallets to win in the airtime offer.

After activation, subscribers can transfer money from their G-Kala personal wallets for purchases, buy airtime, pay bills and pay for goods and services without having to log into any app or use the internet. It is fast and reliable as it is backed by the power of the Globacom network.

Subscribers on the Glo network are required to dial *995# and create their own G-Kala wallets. Daily, the first 100 customers to purchase a minimum of N100.00 airtime will then be rewarded with a free gift of N100, which will be sent to their G-Kala Wallet within 24 hours.

Existing G-Kala customers in and around Lagos are required to dial *995# on their Glo lines and then press 4 to buy airtime to be among the first 100 customers every day to win the free N100