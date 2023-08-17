Employment racketeering: Reps C’ttee warns MDAs against waivers.

..Mandates immediate submission of nominal roll.

Jonas Ezieke,Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies and Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, has again warned agencies against requesting and accepting waivers as a means to carry out indoor recruitment exercise.

The Committee Chairman, Hon.Yusuf Gagdi who sounded the warning yesterday during an investigative hearing of the committee maintained that MDAs who recruit without advertisement have contravened extant laws.

He pointed out that most qualified Nigerians graduates specially those who have nobody have been denied job because of waivers as MDA’s usually carry out indoors employment without advertisement to enable such Nigerians apply for the job.

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, in it’s appearance before the panel yesterday explained that it came into existence over some years ago adding that it’s self funded agency.

The agency further told members of the Commitee that they dont get a dime from the federal government owing to the fact that they are self funded establishment.

Reacting, the Chairman, Hon. Gagdi commended NAIC management team for orderly arrangement of documents presented to his committee but advised them to present nominal register containing list of all employees to the secrtariat.

Again, NAIC told the lawmakers that they got waivers from the federal characters commission to employed as they needed few staff which they could pay at the end of the months as self funded agency.

In his presentation, the Director General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, DTCA, Ambassador Rabiu Dagari, informed the lawmakers that his directorate is a creation of presidential fiat adding that they are currently under the ministry of foreign affairs.

The chairman of the Committee further observed that the agency has not place advert for job vacancy.

In his reaction, the NTDC boss said they received waiver while recruiting noting that waivers is an excuse for people to cut corners in the country maintaining that he is not a product of waiver.

He further informed the lawmakers at the committee that he is from a very remote areas in Yobe state.

The Chairman therefore urged the agency to come back next week with a summary of nominal role containing numbers of all staff recruited into the agency for the period under review.

Another agency that appeared before the Committee yesterday was the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC who told the panel that it’s last recruitment was in 2010 but has since been understaff because of their inability to carry out another recruitment due to inadequate funding despite having written to the presidency, Head of Service and other relevant authority.

The Chairman of the Commission Barr Victor Chinemere Murako also used the opportunity to appeal to the lawmakers for assistance adding that they are currently in a dilemma because of their inability to perform and carry out duties according it mandates.