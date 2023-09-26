Mohbad didn’t deserve to be murdered, Fani-Kayode replies Tunde Bakare

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has responded to Pastor Tunde Bakare’s remarks criticizing the lifestyle of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known by the stage name Mohbad. Bakare, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, expressed that Mohbad associated with negative influences and lived a life of smoking and drinking.

‘ You reaped the reward of drinking, smoking and associating with evil men —

Tunde Bakare slams late MohBad ‘

This statement was made during a church event at the 2nd anniversary of The Envoy Nation in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Reacting to the pastor’s statement on Monday, Fani-Kayode emphasized that every individual has the right to choose the kind of life they lead and should not be subjected to judgment. Advertisements In a post on X, where he juxtaposed images of Bakare and Mohbad, the former minister cautioned clergymen against passing judgment on Mohbad’s lifestyle.

Instead, he urged them to focus on investigating those responsible for his demise.

Fani-Kayode stated, “Whether the unfortunate young man known as Mohbad was good or bad and whether he associated with evil men or not, he surely did not deserve to be murdered. Everyone has the right to life regardless of the friends they keep, their lifestyle, their name, or the color they dye their hair. Assuming he was murdered, rather than judge him, shouldn’t we be trying to find out who killed him?”