Mohammed Bello Koko Leads Talk to Stave off Maritime Workers’ Strike.

In a patriotic move calculated to stop impending national economic shut down, the Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mohammed Bello Koko today Monday 8th January, 2024 brokered peace between the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and marginal field operators of the Oil and Gas industry over non-compliance with Stevedoring regulations.

Appealing to the maritime workers during the meeting, Mohammed Bello Koko said “we will do all it takes to ensure industrial harmony and prevent the shutdown of crucial production platforms of the Oil and Gas and allied industries that maritime workers control. The national economy cannot afford any shutdown at this time”.

The meeting which culminated in the signing of a communique addressing the workers’ grievances and subsequent suspension of planned strike action, had in attendance the Executive Vice-President (Down Stream) for Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Mr. Adedapo Segun, Deputy President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, President National Association of Stevedoring Operators (NASO) Mr. Bolaji Sunmola, Managing Director Nigerian Pipeline Storage Company (NPSC) Mr. Bayo Adenrele and Assistant Director Distribution System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) amongst other industry leaders.

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria had issued an ultimatum to shutdown ALL Oil Production and allied platforms over non-compliance with the stevedoring regulations, lack of access to work locations, lack of remittance of 3% MWUN levy by Stevedores.