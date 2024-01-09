Anambra CP says command working to block all entrances connected to Anambra

-says 30 suspects in Police net for kidnap, cultism, others

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye on Monday disclosed that Police Command on Monday disclosed that 30 suspects have been arrested in the state for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other related crimes in different parts of the state.

He said that a total of forty ammunitions were also recovered, saying that under his watch, the command is working to ensure all entry points to wh

Briefing journalists in Awka on the activities of the Command before, during and after the 2023 yuletide season, adding that …

during a press conference at the state Command in Amawbia, Adeoye said that the crimes were committed across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said, “Operatives of the command arrested 9 suspected armed robbers, 12 suspected kidnappers, 6 suspected cult members, 3 suspected insurgents.

“We also rescued 2 kidnapped victims, recovers 40 ammunition and 11 vehicles from the criminal gangs within the period under review.

Speaking on the attack of a self acclaimed godfather of Harlem politics at Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of the state on 28 December, which left two officers dead, he added,

“So, on December 31st, 2023 the State Command went after the hoodlums at their camp at Ogboji in Orumba South Council Area of the State, where three of the hoodlums were killed, in the process two police officers were also injured and they are current…

Adeoye further explained that the area commanders and divisional police officers in the 21 local government areas were directed to beef up security architecture in their areas of supervision to curb the activities of criminal elements during the season.

According to him, the Command under his watch is working assiduously to ensure that all the entrances that connected Anambra with other neighboring states of Enugu and Imo, where the hoodlums are suspected to be operating from are blocked completely.

While appealing for support and cooperation from members of the public to give them information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in their midst, the CP called for continued support and cooperation of the media on accurate dissemination of information to the public.